Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka star Aditi Sharma's latest avatar is too BEAUTIFUL for words

MUMBAI: Aditi Sharma is currently seen in Star Plus' show, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, where she plays the lead role of Roshni opposite newbie Vikram Singh Chauhan, who plays Aman. Fans are loving the brand new jodi of the small screen which is one of the reasons for the show's popularity. Also, the fresh content has proved to be quite engaging which keeps the audiences hooked to the screen.

Aditi has a great fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her amazing posts which she keeps sharing with her fans. In the latest post shared by Aditi, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful pastel coloured gown and is looking stunning.

Aditi opted for a subtle yet elegant look and nailed it like a pro. Her sweet and innocent smile added more charm to her beauty.

Take a look at Aditi's post:

We are sure you are left awestruck with Aditi's beauty, isn't it?

On the work front, before Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Aditi made her debut with Zee TV's show, Kaleerein.

What do you think about Aditi's stunning avatar? Tell us in the comment section below.