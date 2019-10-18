News

Yeh Rishta fame Paarul Chauhan Thhakar REACTS on speculations of her pregnancy

18 Oct 2019 08:24 PM

MUMBAI: Pretty and talented actress Paarul Chauhan Thhakar, who gained immense popularity with Bidaai and her last show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is rumoured to be pregnant.

Paruul's fans assumed this after seeing one of her recent Instagram posts. Take a look!

Clarifying all speculations, Paruul said, 'Since yesterday happened to be my first Karva Chauth, I had applied mehendi. On the back side of my palms, the artist has written 'Chirag ki dulhania’ on one hand and ‘Sada saubhagyavati bhava’ on the other. So I wanted to flaunt and make it readable. Hence, I posed in a particular manner. But, instead of my mehendi being noticed, people started assuming that I am pregnant as I had kept my hands on my stomach. We haven’t planned going the family way yet. I want to get back to work soon.'

The actress is married to her longtime boyfriend Chirag Thakkar. The couple tied the knot on 12th December 2018 after dating for more than 3 years.

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see the actress back on the small screen soon!

past seven days