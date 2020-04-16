Yeh Rishta fame Umang Jain’s Facebook account gets HACKED!

MUMBAI: These days, social networking accounts getting hacked are not a big deal!

Every good thing has a drawback, and the biggest hitch of these platforms is your personal account getting spammed.

The latest victim of online hacking is actress Umang Jain, who is known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Umang informed her fans with a post on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Hello InstaFam, It really pains me to inform you that my @facebook verified page under the name of #UmangJain has been #hacked. I've lost all controls to the page. I am in no way responsible or to be held worthy of any information, post, opinions and comments sent or published from the above page. It's inconvenient for me as well as for my well-wishers and fans to reach out but there is nothing I can do at the moment. I'm trying to seek help from the @facebook team in India but that shall def. take a while.

To the hacker, WHOEVER you are, you think it's fun to trouble people but let me tell you, it's an absolute waste of your time. You are in no way a hero, or anything close to cool. You probably did this because you had too much time in hand and you didn't know what to do with it. I'm sorry for you, I really am. May you find genuine work to keep you busy and may your friends and family be proud of you then cause right now they despise you.”