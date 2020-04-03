Yeh Rishta fame Vaishnavi Rao to star in Star Plus’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Star Plus’ newly launched mythological comedy show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho which is produced by Trouble Makers Production.

The show was in the pipeline for a long time and it finally saw the light of day by premiering on 23 March. The show has actors like Satyajeet Dubey, Riya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar and Aaksah Dabhade in the lead roles.

The latest we hear is that actress Vaishnavi Rao, who is known for her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will star in the coming episodes of the show.

According to our sources, she will female lead Riya’s friend in the show.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a light-hearted comedy show with a touch of mythology. The show promises to engage the audience across age groups with a mix of comedy, mythology and science fiction. The viewers are transported back in time and witness funny encounters between the modern man and the people of Hastinapur.