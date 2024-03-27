Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira - Armaan’s chemistry reminds viewers of Geet - Aditya from Jab We Met; here’s why

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit who plays Armaan and Abhira are now being compared to Geet and Aditya from the film. In the current track, we will see Ruhi and Abhira getting drunk and nearly revealing their secret to the Poddar family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 12:47
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Recently the festival of Holi concluded where many Tv shows had a track based on it and viewers thoroughly enjoyed watching it. One of the most loved shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too had the Holi track, and one of the crucial romantic scenes reminded viewers of the chemistry Kareena Kapoor Khan- Shahid Kapoor’s characters Geet-Aditya had in their film Jab We Met.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi instigates Neil against Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit who plays Armaan and Abhira are now being compared to Geet and Aditya from the film. In the current track, we will see Ruhi and Abhira getting drunk and nearly revealing their secret to the Poddar family. Now, Abhira, who is a child at heart will have a sweet moment with Armaan as she demands a trampoline from him and the latter obliges. She will jump on it and pull Armaan as well. 

Fans are in awe of the childlike demeanour of Armaan and Abhira where they get reminded of Kareena and Shahid’s amazing chemistry from Jab We Met; Abhira is vivacious while Armaan has those serious brooding spectacled looks.

Check out the video here;

Check out some of the reactions here;

 

Also Read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: REALLY! Abhimanyu and Akshara want to reconcile?

Meanwhile, Ruhi, who is also in an intoxicated state will spill the beans on being Armaan’s ex to the Poddar family, leaving everyone shocked. 

What are your thoughts on the current track? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- BollywoodLife

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav spoiler TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 12:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI: Astrology has intrigued humankind for centuries, and with a sea of astrology apps available today, accessing...
Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is unanimously regarded as the cultural ambassador of India to the West because of her towering...
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is set to take her association with Excel Entertainment to the next level with two interesting...
Jugal gets arrested: Will Pushpa and Devi be able to save him in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible narrates the story of Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey), a hardworking and resilient...
Team Inspector Rishi amps up anticipation for their upcoming horror, crime, drama series with a special press conference in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: The upcoming Tamil Original series Inspector Rishi stole the spotlight at Prime Video Presents, India, with the...
26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol recalls the movie and her hairstyle
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of all time in our industry is Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, the movie was...
Recent Stories
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Melooha
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3
Sonam Kapoor
Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!
Jugal
Jugal gets arrested: Will Pushpa and Devi be able to save him in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui shares his first post after being detained and released in the Hookah Bar raid, ‘Tired…’
ELIVSH YADAV
Elvish Yadav takes a dig at 'Bigg Boss' show post Muanwar Faruqui's arrest says, 'After winning Bigg Boss everyone's bad time starts'
BHARTI SINGH
Bharti Singh breaks silence on not being part of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'