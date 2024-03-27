Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira - Armaan’s chemistry reminds viewers of Geet - Aditya from Jab We Met; here’s why

MUMBAI: Recently the festival of Holi concluded where many Tv shows had a track based on it and viewers thoroughly enjoyed watching it. One of the most loved shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too had the Holi track, and one of the crucial romantic scenes reminded viewers of the chemistry Kareena Kapoor Khan- Shahid Kapoor’s characters Geet-Aditya had in their film Jab We Met.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit who plays Armaan and Abhira are now being compared to Geet and Aditya from the film. In the current track, we will see Ruhi and Abhira getting drunk and nearly revealing their secret to the Poddar family. Now, Abhira, who is a child at heart will have a sweet moment with Armaan as she demands a trampoline from him and the latter obliges. She will jump on it and pull Armaan as well.

Fans are in awe of the childlike demeanour of Armaan and Abhira where they get reminded of Kareena and Shahid’s amazing chemistry from Jab We Met; Abhira is vivacious while Armaan has those serious brooding spectacled looks.

Check out the video here;

Geet bbg finally got her Aditya Kashyap they actually used tum se hi on the sequence#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/NE2k640UZO — (@Analyst_Krishna) March 27, 2024

Check out some of the reactions here;

im gonna fight you if you’re calling this cringe. this is to be the cutest abhimaan scene to ever exist. i love this so much#yrkkh #abhimaan #maahira pic.twitter.com/W4RKuAmGnz — (@shrucreations) March 27, 2024

Sunshine girls bringing the hidden children out of their men.



#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/zKXrgbeBho — Avipsa (@TheStormyyMind) March 27, 2024

Watching Armaan and Abhira genuinely enjoy themselves was my second most favorite part of the episode. The little flying sequence was perfect and held a lot of meaning. I remember someone saying Abhira finally found her Aditya Kashyap and I couldn’t agree more #Maahira #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/flZcZGcdKF — Kirpa Kaur (@Kaur180364Kaur) March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Ruhi, who is also in an intoxicated state will spill the beans on being Armaan’s ex to the Poddar family, leaving everyone shocked.

What are your thoughts on the current track? Tell us in the comments below.

