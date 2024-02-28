Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Anita Raj gets a SPECIAL BIRTHDAY wish from her co-actors Samridhii Shukla and Preeti Choudhary

Anita happens to celebrate her birthday today and as she is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her co-actors took to her social media handle to share videos and gave her special birthday wishes.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 16:30
Happy birthday

MUMBAI : Anita Raj has worked in many big budget movies and television shows in the past.

She has proved to be a fantastic actress and has immense deft of talent. Speaking about her television projects, she has been a part of shows in the likes of Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Choti Sarrdaarni, Parineetii, Saavi Ki Savaari in the past and is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Also Read: Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's THIS Co-Star confirmed to join Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s show post-leap

Anita happens to celebrate her birthday today and as she is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her co-actors took to her social media handle to share videos and gave her special birthday wishes.

Currently the cast of the show is in Udaipur and are churning out special track which will pique the excitement of the audience. Preeti Vipin Choudhary took to her social media handle to share glimpses of the behind-the-scene sequences of their shoot with Anita. We must say that the glimpses are nothing short of a visual treat!

Her video was shared with a caption that read: ‘Happy Birthday to our beautiful and strong maa saa.. God bless you with all u desire in life’

Take a look:

 

 

Samridhii Shukla, who plays the female lead of the show also took to her social media handle to wish Anita!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata fame Shaurya Shah to enter Colors' Choti Sardaarrni

Take a look:

Show your love for Anita in the comment section below!

TellyChakkar wishes Anita a blessed birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

Keep reading this space for more information. 

 

 
 

 

 

Anita Raj Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Choti Sarrdaarni Parineetii Saavi Ki Savaari Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preeti Vipin Choudhary BEHIND-THE-SCENE Samridhii Shukla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta to expose Rajeev guilty and herself innocent
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan imagines Preeta and dances with her
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms.  The original cast had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj...
Netizens Hail the teaser of 'Crew' say, "These 3 Beautiful ladies are definitely gonna make us laugh out loudly in theatres
MUMBAI: The recent release of the biggest and coolest teaser for 'Crew' has sparked an incredible response from...
Rasika Dugal gives EXCLUSIVE update on MIRZAPUR season 3
MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her movies and series, she is...
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Eklavya Sood bonded with THIS common point
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are an ideal on-screen pair for a lot of people in the audience and as soon as...
Operation Valentine looks like a tacky version of Fighter, are they any takers
MUMBAI: Movie Operation Valentine has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie...
Recent Stories
Crew
Netizens Hail the teaser of 'Crew' say, "These 3 Beautiful ladies are definitely gonna make us laugh out loudly in theatres
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hina
Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karishma Tanna are the few contestants that netizens demand to see again in the next Season of Bigg Boss
Sumbul
Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon: ‘THESE’ moments prove that Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma have an INFECTIOUS CHEMISTRY as #AdYa!
Nikki
Nikki Tamboli burns the internet with her super toned abs and hot bod; check out her irresistible pics
JHALAK
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning the show says "Would do a movie with Farah Khan"
Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik to Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss contestants who were involved in legal disputes
Sayli Salunkhe
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sayli Salunkhe shares BTS glimpse of Vandana catching Kuldeep RED-HANDED!