Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal gets diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box, says “Keep me in your prayers…”

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Lataa Saberwal who has been part of Tv shows like Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given a health update to her fans in which she could lose her voice permanently if not treated.

Taking to Instagram she shared the post that read, "Just visited the ENT for my throat. I have developed early nodules on my voice box hence I have been suggested complete voice rest for at least a week. I have been put on steroids as that is the only way it can heal. It is a serious issue if I don't take care, it can lead to permanent voice alteration or loss of voice is also feared."



Kshitee Jog commented on her post, "Lataaaa all is going to be well... I'm sure.. take good rest..and KNOW that u will be fine in no time"

Nidhi Uttam commented, "Wish you a quick recovery don't worry you ll be fine n chirpy v soon️ Prayers" while actor Mohena Kumari Singh wrote, “Take care Lata jiiiii! You’re strong and you are a fighter. You’ll make it through this”

All the crew members of Yeh Rishta sent her good wishes for a quick recovery.





We wish Lataa a speedy recovery too!

