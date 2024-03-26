Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aniruddh Dave talks about actors’ replacement; says ‘Audience is connected with the character, not the actor’ – EXCLUSIVE

Aniruddh Dave, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, talks about his perspective on the way the industry functions. Since Rohit Purohit is a good friend of his, Aniruddh also mentioned about him bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and actors being replaced.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 17:33
Aniruddh

MUMBAI : TV actor Aniruddh Dave has been a part of the industry for a long time now.

He has been a part of various television projects in the likes of Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Patiala Babes and other projects. Aniruddh Dave, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, talks about his perspective on the way the industry functions. 

(Also Read: Actor Aniruddh Dave wants to explore digital medium in 2023

Since Rohit Purohit is a good friend of his, Aniruddh also mentioned about him bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and actors being replaced.

Aniruddh shared, “Rohit Purohit is a very close friend of mine. He is my junior and I have known him since theatre days and belong to the same hometown so have lots to discuss and share. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has made a special place in the hearts of the audience and in a very special way. This is one iconic show where people still remember the characters right from the time of its inception and that is even in remote villages of Rajasthan.”

“There is no festival or occasion where the songs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are not played. I can particularly talk about this happening in Rajasthan as there is a different level of raze for the show there.

When asked if he thinks Rohit will pull off the role of Armaan, Anirudh shares, “I think he will definitely do so. Actors need to understand that people are connected with the show because of the character and not the actor. There are so many shows where actors have been replaced overnight. Actors should understand that you are just a medium to narrate the character from the show. So whoever is doing it does not matter, all what matters is how well the character is being narrated,” he added. 

(Also Read: Actor Aniruddh Dave wants to explore digital medium in 2023

Well said Aniruddh!
 

 

 

 

 

Aniruddh Dave Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan Patiala Babes TellyChakkar Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Armaan Ruhi Shehzaada Dhami Rohit Purohit
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 17:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
MUMBAI : Banita Sandhu, known for her stellar performances in films like "October," "Sardar Udham," and " Adithya Varma...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan when watching the trailer
MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on movie been called as a propaganda
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khera is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with his movies and different...
Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens wants to the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his amazing acting and...
Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has some...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: SHOCKING! Nandini accuses Mamaji of wrongdoing
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Recent Stories
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India 3
Shark Tank India 3: Peyush Bansal raises question about founders prioritizing American funding over Indian opportunities
Shivam Khajuria
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria talks about his COMEBACK to the show; shares ‘Rohit will be seen in a different…’ - EXCLUSIVE
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Sustaining yourself after entering the acting industry is very difficult’, says Shubhangi Atre – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi, wins sexual harassment case against Asit Modi
Kanwar
Kanwar Dhillon talks about his casting couch experience and reveals projects that he wanted to be part of but couldn't - Exclusive
Sandiip sikcand
Sandiip sikcand candid ! Exclusive