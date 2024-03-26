Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aniruddh Dave talks about actors’ replacement; says ‘Audience is connected with the character, not the actor’ – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : TV actor Aniruddh Dave has been a part of the industry for a long time now.

He has been a part of various television projects in the likes of Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Patiala Babes and other projects. Aniruddh Dave, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, talks about his perspective on the way the industry functions.

Since Rohit Purohit is a good friend of his, Aniruddh also mentioned about him bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and actors being replaced.

Aniruddh shared, “Rohit Purohit is a very close friend of mine. He is my junior and I have known him since theatre days and belong to the same hometown so have lots to discuss and share. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has made a special place in the hearts of the audience and in a very special way. This is one iconic show where people still remember the characters right from the time of its inception and that is even in remote villages of Rajasthan.”

“There is no festival or occasion where the songs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are not played. I can particularly talk about this happening in Rajasthan as there is a different level of raze for the show there.

When asked if he thinks Rohit will pull off the role of Armaan, Anirudh shares, “I think he will definitely do so. Actors need to understand that people are connected with the show because of the character and not the actor. There are so many shows where actors have been replaced overnight. Actors should understand that you are just a medium to narrate the character from the show. So whoever is doing it does not matter, all what matters is how well the character is being narrated,” he added.

