From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’: It’s all about loving your family

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is the man behind creating benchmark shows like “Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai”, “Amrit Manthan”, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”, “Woh Toh Hai Albelaa”, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, “Anupamaa”, and “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si”, to name a few, and while every story had its own graph, one thing that remained common in all of them is the love for their family. A family man that he is, Rajan always tries to add the nitty-gritty of creating a beautiful environment at home, not just for one’s individual self, but for the entire family.

His shows have raised the family quotient high, giving the viewers an insight into how to deal with those small and big problems that arise in a family. Love remains the essence of all his shows, and almost all of his episodes do mention words like “parivaar” and “pyaar”, at least once during their run time. Not to forget, that even when his shows like “Anupamaa” or “Aai Kuthe Kay Karte”, focus on women becoming independent and their empowerment, along with other aspects of modernisation of the world, the romance is old school, which will give you butterflies in your stomach.

The old school romance will never get old and Rajan’s take on it makes us believe in it. Who wouldn’t want to go out on a date with their husband/wife on Valentine’s Day, but it’s the sneaking around and hiding the plan from the family that elevates the whole sequence and gives the audience a kick while keeping it traditional. The audience falls for such sequences as they are realistic in nature and, since most of the Indians still live in a joint family, watching such episodes is total fun as it gives different ideas too.

Even on the worst days, Rajan Shahi’s shows remind us that your family will never leave your side, and you can bank on them. His show is a reminder that there is no bigger love than the love for your family.