From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Balika Vadhu—these ‘DADI’s’ are the SHOW STEALERS of television!

MUMBAI: Television shows are loved not only because of the chemistry portrayed by the lead pair but also because of other characters who support the protagonists. This makes them a complete entertainment package.

There is the lead male and female and the supporting characters... and then come the plot twister patriarchs and matriarchs of the family! The one character that has some hold on the plot and is often the decision influencer is the ‘Dadi’. While there are many discussions on how actresses run out of roles after reaching a senior stage and are only offered characters where there isn’t much to do, there are some actresses who are actually making a lot of difference.

Read on to know about these veteran faces who have enthralled us while they played lead roles and continue to do so even now!

Surekha Sikri

Surekha has made a lot of difference on television with the roles she has played. Be it Balika Vadhu, where she portrayed Dadisa, or Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and even Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, she has had a tremendous career. Her latest movie Badhaai Ho, which also had her playing the role of Dadi, was humourous. Her character tickled our funny bone with the brilliant acting.

Swati Chitnis

Playing the character of Suhasini Goenka in Yeh RIshtaKya Kehlata Hai, she has a pivotal role and does make a difference to the plot and screenplay.

Jayati Bhatia

Jayati has had an incredible career to look up to. The wonder woman carried the show Sasural Simar Ka on her shoulders along with the lead star cast. She played the matriarch of the Bhardwaj family and was quite a stunner!

Farida Jalal

Seen in innumerable television shows and films, we loved her as in 70-mm blockbusters Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Dil Toh Pagal Hai and television shows such as Satrangi Sasural, Shararat, and Jeannie Aur Juju, where she projected commendable melodrama with a flavour of light-hearted humour.

Sarita Joshi

She is one actress whom aspiring faces have a lot to learn from! She has aced every character she is portrayed. She is renowned as Daksha in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and also as Baa in Baa Bahu Aur Baby!

Vibha Chibber

Each and every role Vibha has played is remembered to date. While she is versatile as an actress, her role in Piya Rangrezz was that of a grandparent, and she is always a visual delight to watch.