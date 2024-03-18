Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Breaking! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani replaces Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show as 'Ruhi'

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

It has great TRPs and it's among the top three shows on television.

ALSO READ : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Charu helps Dev, Abhira faces consequences

Earlier we had reported that the production house had removed two actors from the show Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show owing to unprofessional behaviour.

Now as per sources Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani has been roped in for the show and she has replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi.

She was seen in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si where she essayed the role of Mrunal Sood.

There are reports doing the rounds that Rohit Purohit has been roped in for the show and he has replaced Shehzada Dhami as "Armaan" though there is no confirmation on the same.

But Garvita Sadhwani has been confirmed to play Ruhi in the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Garvita can essay the role of Ruhi.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ :Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai