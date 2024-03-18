Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Breaking! Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe terminated from the show for this shocking reason - Breaking!

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

It has great TRPs and it's among the top three shows on television.

Now is an uncertain turn in the show. The production house had to take a firm decision on an unprofessional behaviour displayed by Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who essays the role of Armaan and Roohi.

As per sources, Shehzada disagreed for work ethics and he kept throwing tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that Directors Kut Production strives to maintain. Pratiksha Honmukhe who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectation as per the character requirement.

Owing to this, Directors Kut Production has terminated Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Producer Rajan Shahi always maintains that nobody is bigger than the show, not even the producer and it is a collective team effort which makes the show and replacement for these actors will be announced soon.

Well, this news has come in a shocking way as Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe did play pivotal roles in the show.

It will be interesting to see who is replaced in their roles.

