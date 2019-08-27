Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dadi asks Vedika to take full command of Kartik

MUMBAI: The episode sees Naira and Naksh are in tears but badi dadi and Devyani dadi are upset with her. Naksh says he has been waiting for this rakhi to be tied on his wrist for these past five years.



Naira says she would make calls every year but never had the courage to speak. Naksh forgives Naira and Gayu is happy with it. They both celebrate rakhi together. In the hospital, Kartik and Naira have another altercation where he blames her for keeping his son away from him. Naira and Kartik share a moment and then part ways. Kartik gets angry at Naira for not letting him pay his son's hospital bills. He asks Naira if she has taken a loan for paying the bills to which Naira says she hasn't taken any loan. She has made half the payment and the rest of it he can pay. Naira asks him to pay the rest of the amount.



At the hospital, Kartik is upset with dadi and Manish. But Manish tells him that they have come to meet Kairav. Dadi goes to meet Kairav and asks him if wants to visit Goa or stay with his father and their family. Kairav says he wants to stay with his family and never return to Goa. Naira comes in the room but decides to let Kairav spend some time with his badi dadi. Naksh tells Naira that since Kartik is now a married man she should come and stay with them at Singhania house. Naira thinks it is the best for Kairav.



Elsewhere in Goenka mansion, dadi tells Vedika that she will have to accept the fact that Kairav will live with them and Kartik. She asks Vedika to be friends with Kairav and that Naira can keep visiting them. She further asks Vedika to take full command of Kartik since he is her husband. Elsewhere Naira decides to get Kairav to Singhania house since he will not like the fact that his father is married to someone else