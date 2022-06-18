Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exciting! Abhimanyu to do THIS to get his Akshara back

Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

The show is gearing up for some intriguing twists ahead as tension rises between Abhimanyu and Akshara. We already know that neither are ready to make the first move after their recent fall out and both are pretending that everything is okay.

However, the Birlas and the Goenkas are going to get together to celebrate Sawan Milni and it will be very interesting to see what happens then.

We have already informed our viewers that their favorite AbhiRa will be finally reconciling on this occasion and look at what Abhimanyu is upto to get his Akshara back.

In this video of the upcoming track, we see Abhimanyu dancing and celebrating at the occasion of Sawan Milni.

Akshara has returned to the Goenkas after her big fight with Abhi and now, Abhi is trying to win his Akshu back. Let’s see if this lovely festival will finally reunite the lovers and if Akshara will finally return with Abhimanyu.

It would be very interesting to see the festivities and the reconciliation of the couple

