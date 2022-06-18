Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exciting! Abhimanyu to do THIS to get his Akshara back

Akshara has returned to the Goenkas after her big fight with Abhi and now, Abhi is trying to win his Akshu back. Let’s see if this lovely festival will finally reunite the lovers and if Akshara will finally return with Abhimanyu.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 21:54
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! The misunderstanding worsens, Abhimanyu and Akshara aren’t ready to make the first move

The show is gearing up for some intriguing twists ahead as tension rises between Abhimanyu and Akshara. We already know that neither are ready to make the first move after their recent fall out and  both are pretending that everything is okay.

However, the Birlas and the Goenkas are going to get together to celebrate Sawan Milni and it will be very interesting to see what happens then.

We have already informed our viewers that their favorite AbhiRa will be finally reconciling on this occasion and look at what Abhimanyu is upto to get his Akshara back.

In this video of the upcoming track, we see Abhimanyu dancing and celebrating at the occasion of Sawan Milni.

Akshara has returned to the Goenkas after her big fight with Abhi and now, Abhi is trying to win his Akshu back. Let’s see if this lovely festival will finally reunite the lovers and if Akshara will finally return with Abhimanyu.

It would be very interesting to see the festivities and the reconciliation of the couple

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-disgusting-aarohi-instigates-akshara-against-abhimanyu

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

Abhimanyu Akshara AbhiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shivangi Joshi Naira Goenka Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Harshvardhan Neil Manjari TellyChakkar StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 21:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Samudra Manthan becomes a difficult goal with Devs and Asur having ego clash
It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-drama...
Sab Satrangi: High Drama! Dadi to reveal who won the challenge
Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to attract...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa gets blamed by the chawl people for the water supply being cut
Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The show...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Preesha attacks Armaan, breaks a bottle on his headYeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Preesha attacks Armaan, breaks a bottle on his head
StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exciting! Abhimanyu to do THIS to get his Akshara back
Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Dance Deewane Junior: Amazing! Watch Neetu Kapoor and Marzi doing Garba on ‘Dholida’
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Explosive! Akshay Kumar was once robbed at a gunpoint in a train, scroll down to know more
Latest Video