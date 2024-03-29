Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh reveals how she reacted with the news of Shehzada and Pratiksha's termination from the show; says, 'I wasn't surprised as I had met one of them and knew that person won't survive here"

MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh is a known actress of television and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she essayed the role of Gayatri Deora.

Post exiting the show the actress was on a break and she was seeking good projects on television, movie and OTT platforms.

ALSO READ : Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thought about the fiasco that happened on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and what was her reaction when she came to know about the news.

How was your experience working with Rajan Shahi in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Very nice! I have learnt a lot from him as both my shows were produced by him. The one crucial thing that I have learnt from him is that nothing is above the show and now one incident has happened on the show as the leads were replaced overnight because of unprofessional reasons. I am sure something must have happened or else they wouldn't have taken such a decision. They have been running the show for so long and there is nothing bigger than the show.

When you were a part of the show did something like this happen, like a warning or scolding?

It has happened a lot of times in front of me where they have been given warnings and told to come on line which is a good thing as success sometimes gets to the head very soon and you need to be careful.

Do you know Shehzada or Pratiksha from the show and what was your reaction when you came to know about this news?

No I don't know them personally, but I wasn't surprised because I have met one of them. I won't tell who, but that person had a lot of attitude and I knew that person wouldn't last in this profession.

Have you met the new star cast of the show? Did you think whatever happened was too dramatic?

I have met Rohit and he is a very sweet and down to earth person and am sure he is going to do well as being a part of this show is a huge thing and the decision is taken after a lot of thought. I wish I would have been on the set but I am sure the decision was taken after some serious thought as they must have behaved badly.

Well, these days Kanchi is busy shooting for a movie and web show and the fans do miss watching her on the small screen.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Must read! Kanchi Singh reveals about how there are 'more options and work' in the OTT space