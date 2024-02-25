Must read! Kanchi Singh reveals about how there are 'more options and work' in the OTT space

Kanchi Singh, who has featured in TV shows such as Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is working her way back to the acting world after seven years. This time, she is taking the OTT route to return, as she feels the space offers her more to experiment as an artiste.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 11:15
Kanchi

MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh, who has featured in TV shows such as Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is working her way back to the acting world after seven years. This time, she is taking the OTT route to return, as she feels the space offers her more to experiment as an artiste.

Also read - Here’s why Kanchi Singh didn’t take up work after YRKKH

Sharing her excitement to be back to work, she says, “I’m super excited for the month of October this year. Because it’s going to be my OTT debut and I’m really looking forward to it. I am working with good actors such as Hiten Tejwani, Sneha Ullal, and it is turning out to be a different experience. It is a thriller with a lot of mystery elements”.

Ask her what kept her away from acting for seven years, Singh says, “I was away from acting as I was not willing to take up anything that was not worth my time and energy. I wanted to explore other avenues. That is when I was offered the OTT project”.

During the past seven years, she worked on her “personality and fitness”. “An actor has to constantly evolve and reinvent. Luck also plays a role in terms of opportunities,” she says.

When it comes to her career, Singh entered the industry as a kid as she started acting when she was eight through TV show Kutumb. She has been active since then, exploring different stories of the small screen. What pushed her to explore a new medium?

“OTT has given many actors a chance to do more work. When it comes to the web space, we have more options and more work. At this point, I wanted to explore film space. And I got a chance to do it. I am glad about it. I hope it gets the audience’s love. OTT has created a lot of opportunities for actors. Web shoots are finite unlike daily soaps. Daily soaps is a daily grind whereas OTT shoot gives you bound script and pace and vibe are different,” she says, adding, “TV and OTT projects come with different experiences and they can’t be compared. OTT has revolutionised the scenario. And it was the lockdown which worked in favour of the space. Binge watching has turned out to be not just a habit but an addiction among film buffs”.

As she harbours a dream to create a space for herself in the film world, she is not worried about being an outsider, instead believes her work will help her navigate the space.

Also read -Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh to participate in the show?

“Nepotism and favouritism exists in all fields, not just Bollywood. It exists in TV also. People want to work with certain people and repeat them too. The nepotism and favouritism issue is blown out of proportion. At the end of the day, it is the talent and luck which counts. I am sincere in my work and towards my craft of acting, which will help me. At the moment, I am in talks with for more films,” she ends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

Kanchi Singh Hiten Tejwani Sneha Ullal digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vidyut Jammwal: Interesting! Opens Up About His Retreats to the Himalayas
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal recently made headlines for sharing nude photos from his annual retreats to the...
Katrina Kaif: Fascinating! A Journey Through Bollywood
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her stunning performances and captivating screen...
Aamir Khan: Versatile! Top 10 Movies Showcasing His Range
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, often hailed as Mr. Perfectionist, is renowned for his versatile performances across various genres...
Ameesha Patel: Heartfelt! Special Bond with Sunny Deol
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel recently shared details about her deep bond with actor Sunny Deol and his family. The duo, known...
Must Read! 10 times South Indian superstars played negative roles: from Suriya in Vikram to Kamal Haasan in Aalavandhan
MUMBAI: Suriya in Vikram (2022): 1.png Suriya's cameo as...
Amitabh Bachchan spent nights on a bench: Shatrughan Sinha says his struggles were nothing in comparison
MUMBAI : Shatrughan Singh was a superstar of the 70’s and 80’s. His films and performances had a huge impact on...
Recent Stories
Vidyut
Vidyut Jammwal: Interesting! Opens Up About His Retreats to the Himalayas
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Reem
Conflict! Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani’s Reem Shaikh opens up about facing threats on set; Says ‘Just be grateful I didn’t make your life miserable’
Sahil
Interesting! Sahil Phull on Portraying Samay in 'Suhaagan'
Nitish
Controversy! 'Mahabharat' actor Nitish Bharadwaj’s wife Smita Bharadwaj reportedly claims ‘he started playing a victim card’; Says ‘Neither he has ever paid the school fees nor provided…’
Sunil
Dance Deewane: Check out Sunil Shetty's shocking reaction as Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar team up with Madhuri Dixit for a dance
Kumar
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special gesture of Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal for guest Urmila Matondkar
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: WOW! Manisha Rani and Sreerama Chandra give a rocking performance; leave judges speechless