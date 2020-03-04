Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan in short off shoulder dress sets the temperature soaring; check her latest photos

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who came into limelight after playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a style diva. By showcasing her varied fashionable avatars, the pretty lady has established herself as one of the most popular fashion divas.

The actress, who later played the role of Komolika for a brief period in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has once again flaunted her new stylish look and left us in awe of her glamour.

In her latest Instagram pictures, Hina can be seen sporting a trendy short off shoulder dress. She has shared a series of pictures and each one of them showcases her varied expressions. The actress has set the temperature soaring.

Her glowing skin and cheerful poses are a treat to the sore eyes.

Hina has captioned her post as, “Close your eyes and turn your face to the wind...”

Take a look below.

What do you think about the pictures? Hit the comment section below.

On the professional front, after working in soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina plunged into the world of cinema. She played the lead role in Vikram Bhatt’s psychological thriller film, Hacked. Her other film projects include Lines and Country of Blind.