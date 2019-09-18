Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Singh to perform ghoomar at her Sangeet ceremony

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh is a popular television actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Keerti in the popular TV series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is all set to begin the new chapter of her life as she is set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat, a prince in real life.

The actress will get married on 14 October. She will have a royal wedding in Haridwar with her fiance. As Mohena belongs to the royal family of Rewa, the ceremony will follow all the royal customs and traditions. Right from her mehendi to sangeet, everything will be done in Rajputana style which is scheduled to happen on 13 October. Speaking about her Sangeet ceremony, Mohena told SpotboyE.com, "My Sangeet will have ghoomar and I will be performing. It is not new for me as I have done it many times on my show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The only difference is that was supposed to be little filmy, but here we will perform it in a traditional way. That art of dance is performed in our culture. We will be having sangeet ceremony but differently. As we are not even allowed to see each other so we will be attending our respective sangeet ceremonies (laughs). We so much believe in all these rituals that I have not even seen his house till now.”