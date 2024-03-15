Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fan - Fiction! Fans pick their favorite generation love story between Akshara - Naitik, Naira - Kartik, Akshara - Abhimanyu and Abhira - Armaan

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day and its among the top five shows of television.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi and one of the reasons the show is loved is because of its story line that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

The show that began in the year 2009 is still going on strong and is among the top five shows on television which is a huge thing.

The first generation was helmed by Hina ( Akshara) and Karan Mehra ( Natik) which was very successful.

Then the show took a leap and the story of Kartik and Naira began which was essayed by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi which took the show to another level and brought it among the top two shows.

Then the show again took another leap and the story of Akshara and Abhimanyu started which was played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda and their chemistry became the talk of the town and they have huge fan clubs dedicated to them and the show never saw a drop in TRPs that often.

Now finally when the show took a third generation leap the story of Abira and Armaan began which is essayed by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami and they did take some time to pick up but today the audience loved their chemistry and today they are known as one of the most loved on - screen couples.

The fan have come out and picked their favourite generation leap love story of the show :

Naina Jaiswal : If you ask me I loved the story of Naira and Kartik as their chemistry was to another level and I really liked them a lot and I feel the story line during their time was interesting.

Kabir Singh: I would choose Akshara and Naitik as their love story was the old school time which I relate too in many ways and there was a lot of simplicity in their story and the foundation of the show is built on their story and hence they would be special for me.

Sonia Goel: Hands down it has to be Akshara and Abhimanyu as their chemistry was so refreshing and new and it never seemed like they were acting it felt like it was for real.

Sana Khan : For me it has to be Kartik and Naira. I felt during their track I could relate a lot and hence I feel their generation's love story was good.

Pooja Yadav: I like the current pair for some reasons. I feel there is a spark in the love story of Abhira and Armaan and I feel as days pass they too will have a craze like others as I see a simplicity in their love story just like Akshara and Natik.

Vicky Arora: Akshara and Abhimanyu these two I feel were the face of the show and their storyline was quite interesting that the rest and when it comes to their chemistry there is nothing so say as it was divine to watch them on screen.

Ashmita Sawant: Hands down it has to be Kartik and Naira. Their story was very heart touching and how I could connect to it and I also liked Akshara and Naitik.

Well, there is no doubt that every generation's love story was loved by the fans and today they have a special space for the fans.

