Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fan - Fiction! Fans predict the real reason for Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe termination from the

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

It has great TRPs and it's among the top three shows on television.

In recent times the show has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons.

As we had reported earlier that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated from the show for unprofessional behaviour where the producer of the show Rajan Shahi came on the sets and gave them only 15 minutes to leave the sets of the show.

Post that Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit were locked and replaced them in the show.

The fans have come out and speculated the reason for their termination.

Fans are saying that the reason why the actors might have been terminated would be because they are in a relationship and their attention has been divided.

The fans have literally told Shehzada Dhami that because he was in a relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe and that's one of the reasons why they misbehaved and were terminated.

Fans are highly disappointed and have also said that this happens when you run behind a girl and forget that work should be the priority.

Check out the comments below:

Seems like the fans are really disappointed with the actors as they feel it was a big opportunity for them which the lost.

Do you agree with the fans and their reasoning?

Let us know in the comments below.

