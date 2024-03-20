Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai FAN FICTION: Manisha shows an ARROGANT Sanjay and Kajal their right place; wins over the audience’s hearts!

Shruti Rawat plays the role of Manisha in the show and she is being lauded for her performance and they way in which she showed the arrogant couple, in the audience’s view, their right place!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been garnering quite some traction for her stint in the Star Plus show. The show introduced the fourth generation with Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles.

However, it seems that the show will now introduce a new turn given the fact that Shehzada and Pratiksha will not be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai anymore. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have replaced the two actors. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Oh No! Abhira and Armaan will get separated just after their reunion )

The show is bound to introduce a twist to introduce the characters differently.

Now while the show focuses around the three leading characters, there are some other characters which stand out because of the way they are projected and the stand that they take. Shruti Rawat plays the role of Manisha in the show and she is being lauded for her performance and they way in which she showed the arrogant couple, in the audience's view their right place!

Here’s what they have to say:

Khari Sharma shares, “Meenu sa is great. First her facial expressions are on-point and I truly loved her performance.”

Naya Singh says, “Absolutely loved the way Manisha schooled everyone. They deserved in the recent episode. Absolutely loved how the drama is shaping up.”

Ishaan Agarwal mentions, “Manisha knows how to call spade a spade. She is the right person in the entire Poddar family who knows the actual reality of each and every family member.”

Kanan Kumar opines, “Manisha shut up Sanjay so well. She showed him the mirror along with Kajal who is the biggest flipper in the house. She is the best supporting character in the show.”

Artharv Yadav expresses, “I am the biggest fan of Manisha! Thank you for spilling out facts and showing those arrogant husband and wife their right place. Shruti got the right dialogues. Her delivery and expressions were on-point.” (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi suggests Abhira's move to the Goenka's house)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

