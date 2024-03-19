Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. Earlier we had reported that the production house had removed two actors from the show Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show owing to unprofessional behaviour.

Well, while there are numerous reasons being churned out for the termination, the fact remains that they will no longer be a part of the show. Reports have it that Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have been roped in for the project.

While Rohit was seen in Colors’ Udariyaann, actress Garvita Sadhwani has been roped in for the show and she has replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi. She was seen in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si where she essayed the role of Mrunal Sood.

Well, as Garvita has come on board for the show, she has taken to her social media handle to share a post on her joining the show.

Garvita mentioned about her new beginning as Ruhi Poddar and thanked Rajan Shahi and the entire team of Director’s Kut Production for welcoming her to the family with an open heart and having faith in her.

Way to go Garvita!

