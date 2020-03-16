Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartwarming! Fans get emotional as they will miss the cuteness of Akshara

The netizens feel that the major missing would be Akshara’s cuteness. Therefore, they took to their social media handle and expressed their opinions.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 20:34
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a major twist in the story.

The show is all set to take a leap soon and the viewers can't wait to see what is there for them in the upcoming episodes.

The leap will witness Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which is leaving the viewers heartbroken.

The show will take a big twist in the story post leap as Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters will witness lots of changes.

Additionally, there will be a lot of changes in the upcoming track, be it Abhimanyu’s look or the changed attitude of Akshara.

This is what the netizens have to say!

Fans have shared their emotions about missing the cuteness of Akshara in the upcoming episodes.

New characters are expected to enter the show post the leap which will bring spice to the story.

The show recently witnessed the grand entry of Mrunal Jain who played the role of Dr Kunal Khera.

How excited are you about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap? And how much will you miss her cuteness?

Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

