Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartwarming! Fans get emotional as they will miss the cuteness of Akshara

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a major twist in the story.

The show is all set to take a leap soon and the viewers can't wait to see what is there for them in the upcoming episodes.

The leap will witness Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which is leaving the viewers heartbroken.

The show will take a big twist in the story post leap as Abhimanyu and Akshara's characters will witness lots of changes.

Additionally, there will be a lot of changes in the upcoming track, be it Abhimanyu’s look or the changed attitude of Akshara.

The netizens feel that the major missing would be Akshara’s cuteness. Therefore, they took to their social media handle and expressed their opinions.

This is what the netizens have to say!

#PranaliRathod the performer she is. How well is she emoting and displaying such nuanced acting. Wishing you a brighter, better future. #AksharaBirla #Yrkkh #AbhiRa PC: tag



CHERISHING ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/xuuDAdekiX — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) August 24, 2022

I going to miss Akshu's smile so much and her cuteness

.

All those episodes she made us laugh & smile with her cute & funny dialogues -paani nimbu or ye dawai kitni kadwi h :)

.

After this i want a happy-happy track for her !!!!



CHERISHING ABHIRA

#Yrkkh #Pranalirathod #Abhira pic.twitter.com/Pej9Rcd6v5 — (@MukhtalifAnu) August 24, 2022

Not getting over this Holi track anytime soon

Akshu's cuteness in Holi track>>>>>>



Ps:Can we get this hot cute potatoes back#yrkkh #Abhira #PranaliRathod#HarshadChopdapic.twitter.com/JfaTxg619R — (@Nav_ya_) August 23, 2022

Akshu’s Journey

separating from this Akshu, it’s time for the leap#yrkkh #abhira #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/4D37XtL6PM — Alia - de cha kar ki kar malarey (@w_aliaH21) August 24, 2022

Thank you #PranaliRathod for bringing life to AKSHARA , one of d most strong FL of ITV #yrkkh #AbhiRa

CHERISHING ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/KyUCgJIB0c — SnehaAbhira (@snehayarra) August 24, 2022

Fans have shared their emotions about missing the cuteness of Akshara in the upcoming episodes.

New characters are expected to enter the show post the leap which will bring spice to the story.

The show recently witnessed the grand entry of Mrunal Jain who played the role of Dr Kunal Khera.

How excited are you about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap? And how much will you miss her cuteness?

Tell us in the comments.

