Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: INTERESTING! What could be Manjari’s reaction when she finds out Abhir is Abhimanyu’s son? Here’s what we think could happen

Manjari is a devoted mother, a passionate woman when it comes to her family and wants to see his son moving on with life. What will be her stance when she learns that a thread still keeps Akshara connected to Abhimanyu, it being their son, who survived adversity, fought and lived and is now critically ill with a heart condition.
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. The show recently followed the track of Neil dying and Akshara being blamed for his death and her miscarriage. However, a new character is introduced in Akshara’s life- Abhinav and it is interesting to see how Akshara’s life will turn out. The current track follows how Abhimanyu learns that Abhir is his child and wants to be part of his life.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is gearing up for some more twists ahead. After Abhimanyu learned that Abhir is son, he was devastated and at the same time, devastatingly happy to have a son.

While Akshara has maintained that Abhinav has the right to be his father, Abhimanyu can no longer ignore his connection to Abhir.

While this news is still between the trio, apart from the exception of Aarohi, a major twist would be Manjari learning that Abhimanyu’s son has survived and was kept away from the Birlas.

Here are some of our speculations as to where the plot could go and what could be Manjari’s reaction to the news, if she were to find out that Abhir is her grandson:

1.       Manjari could try to take Abhir away from Akshara and the broken relationships will seek no repair further as she will want her grandson back to the Birlas.

2.       Manjari could try to be inclusive and wish to be part of Abhir’s life, given that he is Abhimanyu’s son and wish to spend more time with him, thereby mending some threads with Akshara?

Another major question arises here is that will Manjari still fervently support Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage?

Well, speculations are to no end but it will be very interesting to see how the mystery unfolds on the show and what the writers have in store for the audience when Manjari will finally be made aware of Abhimanyu’s connection and strong pull towards Abhir.

Disclaimer: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

