Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens are in love with Dadisa and Abhira’s bond in the latest track!

In the recent episodes of the puppet dance, the audience Dadisa and Abhira were seen bonding and looking at this, netizens are enjoying watching the track.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles as Abhira and Armaan. The current drama has created a wave of excitement among the audience.

The show is set to deliver high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as the narrative takes an intriguing turn. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira asks Kaveri to allow Charu to finish her internship )

The focus shifts to Ruhi, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe, who finds herself grappling with emotions as she witnesses the growing closeness between Armaan and Abhira. We recently witnessed that Abhira’s innocence and cuteness has started charming the housemates and now Dadisa has started to like her too.

Here’s what they had to share...

Abhira and Dadi stole the show!

Dadi calls Abhira by her name instead of ‘Aye Ladki’

Abhira trademark moment is pointed out

Khadoos Dadisa is enjoying moments spent with Abhira

Netizens are in love with Abhira and Dadisa’s bonding

What are your thoughts on the same?

Show your love for Dadi and Abhira’s bond in the comment section below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kaveri snatches important clients from Sanjay, defends her son Manoj )

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, OTT medium and Hindi movies.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens are in love with Dadisa and Abhira's bond in the latest track!
