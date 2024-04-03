Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens are in love with Dadisa and Abhira’s bond in the latest track!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles as Abhira and Armaan. The current drama has created a wave of excitement among the audience.

The show is set to deliver high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as the narrative takes an intriguing turn. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira asks Kaveri to allow Charu to finish her internship )

The focus shifts to Ruhi, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe, who finds herself grappling with emotions as she witnesses the growing closeness between Armaan and Abhira. We recently witnessed that Abhira’s innocence and cuteness has started charming the housemates and now Dadisa has started to like her too.

In the recent episodes of the puppet dance, the audience Dadisa and Abhira were seen bonding and looking at this, netizens are enjoying watching the track.

Abhira and Dadi stole the show!

#yrkkh Abhira -Dadi is best part of this show now liked that puppet dance both were good ... Rest not watchable skipped #AbhiraSharma #SamridhiiShukla



They should bring good track it's already boring with non actors — Nyra (@nahaknyra13) March 4, 2024

Dadi calls Abhira by her name instead of ‘Aye Ladki’

Abhira trademark moment is pointed out

she asks for idea to everyone and doesn't let anybody speak isso abhir thing love he#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/rIZW3EhxCQ — (@ok_aishi) March 4, 2024

Khadoos Dadisa is enjoying moments spent with Abhira

All Poddar's are coming out so positive.. they are enjoying abhira's fun banters, loving her ideas, enjoying her company and Dadisa will soon get a award of Fan of the year of abhira



Khadoos Dadisa is enjoying every bit of her life with abhira #yrkkh — Abhira (@Rose_Jamun) March 4, 2024

Netizens are in love with Abhira and Dadisa’s bonding

Puppet show was such a fun yaar i was giggling throughout the performance.. specially Dadisa and abhira 's was such a lit i am so loving their bonding #yrkkh — Abhira (@Rose_Jamun) March 4, 2024

