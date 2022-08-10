Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abir gets kidnapped; Akshara in a state of shock

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhir getting kidnapped.

Things between Abhinav and Akshara will gradually improve as the former will realize that the latter is no longer into Abhimanyu.

The duo will celebrate the moment and along with Abhir go out for dinner.

Abhir however will go missing and this will leave Akshara shocked to the core.

Later some goon will contact Akshara and ask for ransom money to get Abhir back.

Akshara at the time will mistakenly call Abhimanyu and the latter overhearing the entire conversation will rush to Kasol.

Akshara will be in a state of great shock as her son will be missing.

