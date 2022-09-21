Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Major SHOWDOWN between Akshara and Abhimanyu

 Abhimanyu reaches the event’s location, but Akshara has already left. Kunal tries to blindside him. Later, we can see a major showdown between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

 

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with every passing day.

In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara managed to arrange for evidence through a detective. But Kunal learns about this and forcefully takes away the evidence from the detective.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu rushes to find Akshara. As soon as he reaches, Akshara has already left. He finds out that Kunal lied to him; he beats him up and asks where Akshara is. Kunal takes this as a chance to make Akshara the bad guy again.

Later, we see that Akshara leaves the evidence for Abhimanyu with a note, and he goes to meet her when Akshara comes running to hug him.

In a recent glimpse, we saw what looks like a tense showdown between the two. Instead of reuniting, the two are in a heated argument.

Check it out here:

Will the two be able to sort out their misunderstandings? Will they break apart again?

