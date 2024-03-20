Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Armaan and Ruhi’s romantic visual confuses fans; say ‘No Rishta in Yeh Rishta...’

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The daily soap is currently under a lot of scrutiny by the media as there are many changes which are taking place on the show. The serial has introduced four generations and a new cast was introduced as Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe in the leading roles.

However, it seems that the show will now introduce a new turn given the fact that Shehzada and Pratiksha will not be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai anymore. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have replaced the two actors.

There is a new promo which has been released and with the traditional Rajasthani folk music in the background and the characters designed to match nothing short of royalty, it seems that the two characters will be introduced amid the Holi track.

Now, while fans like the feel of the promo, they are confused as it paints different picture than what they have been witnessing so far. Fans have so far seen that Abhira and Armaan share a great bond and Ruhi is the third wheel in the relationship but in this case, it seems that Armaan is rather enjoying the romanticism between Ruhi and him and Abhira is nowhere in the picture.

This has confused the fans and is protesting against the makers for releasing the promo in such a fashion.

Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the same?

