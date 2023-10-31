Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO REVIEW! The fourth generation of show is a visual spectacle along with an interesting storyline

The latest promo shows how Akshara is determined to become a lawyer just like her mother Akshara. However, in a surprising turn of events, she ends up marrying Armaan who belongs to a rich yet conservative family.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for it's new journey soon.

The show is gearing up for a generation leap of 20 years once again.

This time Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are portraying the lead roles.

Samridhii will be seen as Abhira who is Akshara and Abhinav's daughter while Shehzada will be seen as Armaan in the show.

While the makers had revealed first promo a few days back, it only starred Samridhii.

But this time, the makers have given a glimpse of Armaan's family and how the storyline is expected to be.

Well, it shows how Akshara is determined to become a lawyer just like her mother Akshara. However, in a surprising turn of events, she ends up marrying Armaan who belongs to a rich yet conservative family.

The major twist in the story is that Armaan is in love with Ruhi but their love story remains incomplete.

Ruhi's heart is broken seeing Armaan marrying Abhira.

However, the show will see another twist as Ruhi will marry Armaan's brother.

Apart from the interesting storyline, the grandeur of the show is next level.

Take a look:

The ladies of the Podar family are shown dressing up in heavy marwadi costumes and they all look amazingly beautiful.

The set is larger than life which makes the show a visual spectacle.

Also, fans are in love with Abhira's wedding look.

The new leap in the show will premiere from 6th November onwards.

Shivam Khajuria, Saloni Sandhu, Anita Raj, Shruti Ulfat, Siddharth Vasudev, Pratiksha Honmukhe and many more are essaying pivotal roles in the show.

How excited are you for the new generation journey of YRKKH? Do let us know your views in the comments section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

