Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks

The gorgeous actress is an active user of social media too and keeps sharing little snippets from her life off-set and on-set every now and then. Recently Karishma shared a sweet post, check it out…
MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is currently seen as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has become a household name for her character in the show. The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance.

Also Read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karishma Sawant has an important message for parents

Karishma has always grabbed attention with her performance. You can either hate or love, but you cannot ignore the character, that’s how strongly Karishma plays her role and she deserves all praises for that. The  gorgeous actress is an active user of social media too and keeps sharing little snippets from her life off-set and on-set every now and then. 

Recently Karishma shared a sweet post about her mom, check it out below;

Now we know where Karishma gets her stunning beauty from.

Isn’t Karishma a spitting image of her mom? 

What do you think?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi spends gala time with THIS former YRKKH co-star

Currently in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi gets bullied at school and at a birthday party because Abhimanyu is not her real father. So she requests her mother Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu so he would become her real father for life. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Aarohi Abhinav Kairav TV news TellyChakkar
