Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?

She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her online family engaged with interesting posts every now and then.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 14:19
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?

MUMBAI : The longest-running Indian television soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a romantic drama that launched in 2009 and is still winning hearts. It previously starred Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan and is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director's Kut Productions. It has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the third generation currently.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara assumed a new identity, will take up a job

Since it premiered, the show has been performing incredibly well. It is one of the top five shows and continues to receive very good ratings. Karishma Sawant portrays the character of Aarohi and is loved as the gray-shade character. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her online family engaged with interesting posts every now and then.

Karishma has now shared her school photograph and it will surprise you. Check it out here;

Have you been able to spot Karishma yet?

If you did, tell us in the comments below.

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi’s daughter asking her to marry Abhimanyu so he will become her real father forever.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

 

    

 

 

 

 

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 14:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta demands Rs 50 Lakhs in return to know about Chutki
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Saif Ali Khan to star in and co-produce the Indian adaptation of Danish/Swedish series The Bridge
MUMBAI :After its incredible success in the US/Mexico, the UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/...
Murder ke Mausam mein pyaar is back - Aashiqana Season 3 releasing on 27th February on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI : This season of love  Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of the fan favorite - Aashiqana with a...
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?
MUMBAI : Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash that would shock you
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash which is sure to leave you stunned, check out
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at a Farah Khan’s party draws eyeballs of the audience’s
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at Farah Khan’s party has grabbed the attention of the Netizens, check out
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’
Rashami Desai reveals her special plans for her birthday; Says ‘Excited to spend quality moments with family’