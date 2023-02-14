Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?

MUMBAI : The longest-running Indian television soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a romantic drama that launched in 2009 and is still winning hearts. It previously starred Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan and is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director's Kut Productions. It has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the third generation currently.

Since it premiered, the show has been performing incredibly well. It is one of the top five shows and continues to receive very good ratings. Karishma Sawant portrays the character of Aarohi and is loved as the gray-shade character. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her online family engaged with interesting posts every now and then.

Karishma has now shared her school photograph and it will surprise you. Check it out here;

Have you been able to spot Karishma yet?

If you did, tell us in the comments below.

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi’s daughter asking her to marry Abhimanyu so he will become her real father forever.

