Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is having a fun time petting someone, find out who…

She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 11:16
Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is having a fun time petting someone, find out who…

MUMBAI :Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Also Read-  EXCLUSIVE! Pranali Rathod talks about playing a pregnant woman in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, “I wish I got pregnant in the show earlier”

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. 

Looks like the actress is also a feline lover. She has shared some adorable glimpses where the actress is seen petting some cats and she seems to be enjoying it. Take a look at it here;

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara and Abhimanyu part ways as he blames her for Neil’s death and for the twins’ misscarriage. Akshara reaches Pathankot and starts her life afresh with a stranger called Abhinav. When she suffers a miscarriage previously of her twins, she loses only one baby and one baby survives.

Also Read- Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
10
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 11:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
MUMBAI :Actress Tripti Dimri has been climbing the ladder of popularity ever since she mesmerized everyone with her...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa creates havoc in the house, blames Anuj for Bapuji’s disappearance 
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
“Dono Maa Bete New Year Mana ke aagaye” netizens trolls Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they came back from the celebration
MUMBAI :Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood couples. We have seen some...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj wants a fresh start in the coming year
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa accuses Anupama and Anuj of being uncaring, Anupama gives a befitting reply
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…

Latest Video

Related Stories
Amandeep Sidhu of Naagin fame’s first look from her new show with Sandiip Sickand and Sai Ketan Rao!
Amandeep Sidhu of Naagin fame’s first look from her new show with Sandiip Sickand and Sai Ketan Rao!
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction say " If she is removed
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction; say “If she is removed the rest of the contestants will fall down automatically”
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week of my entry and I was clueless about Sajid Khan teasing me with Sumbul” - Vikkas Manaktala
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out
Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out