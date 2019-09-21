Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s breathtaking beauty; check the photo

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a well-known actress in telly land. She has become a household name for her work in soaps. She has been part of shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. She is currently seen as Naira Goenka in Star Plus’ hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The actress is quite active on social media and regularly treats her fans by sharing her pictures. Recently, Shivangi Joshi has shared a couple of pictures of herself on social media. In the same, she looks no less than a dream bride. She can be seen donning a gorgeous lehenga teamed up with a matching blouse. Shivangi also used her long veil as a trail which further complemented her entire outfit.



Take a look below:



