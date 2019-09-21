News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s breathtaking beauty; check the photo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s breathtaking

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 12:21 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a well-known actress in telly land. She has become a household name for her work in soaps. She has been part of shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. She is currently seen as Naira Goenka in Star Plus’ hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actress is quite active on social media and regularly treats her fans by sharing her pictures. Recently, Shivangi Joshi has shared a couple of pictures of herself on social media. In the same, she looks no less than a dream bride. She can be seen donning a gorgeous lehenga teamed up with a matching blouse. Shivangi also used her long veil as a trail which further complemented her entire outfit. 

Take a look below:

 

Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, social media, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manish Naggdev
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Juhi
Juhi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

past seven days