Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Abhinav gets emotional in front of Abhimanyu

MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhimanyu bonding with Abhinav.

Currently, Abhimanyu decides to celebrate Abhir's birthday and takes with him away without informing Abhinav.

When Abhinav objects Abhimanyu's actions, the latter accuses him of being a bad person.

However, Abhinav is not ready to accept the allegations and emotionally bursts out before Abhimanyu.

Will things be alright between Abhinav and Abhimanyu?

