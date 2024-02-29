Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami shares a glimpse of his spectacular transformation into a traditional puppet

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show is set to deliver high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as the narrative takes an intriguing turn.

The show features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles.

In the recent episodes, Dadi Saa announces a puppet show for her NGO guests, but the performers fail to arrive on time. Abhira suggests a solution: she and Dadi Saa will perform as puppets, with Armaan and Ruhi as puppeteers for the story. The trio's puppet dance performance is a hit, saving Dadi Saa's event. However, during the performance, Armaan and Ruhi share an awkward moment, hinting at their unresolved past and feelings.

Now, Shehzada has shared a video of his transformation into a puppet and it is a visual treat for sure!

Take a look at the video:

Doesn’t Shehzada look absolutely stunning? Let us know in the comment section below!

For the initiated, the viewers are in for a dramatic twist with the introduction of a new character, Manav, played by Sandeep Kumar. Manav is set to enter the show as the son of Manish's friend VP, adding a fresh dimension to Ruhi's love life.

