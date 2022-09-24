Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Suhasini reveals Akshara’s truth; Abhimanyu is SHOCKED

Suhasini goes to Abhimanyu's place and tells him the truth about Akshara. Read on to know more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 11:52
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day.

In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara goes to Abhimanyu and gives him a piece of her mind.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu later questions her in anger as to what is her contribution to their relationship apart from running away.

Suhasini enters and says that she will answer that question. She reveals the whole truth to Abhimanyu about Kunal threatening Akshara. Kunal said to her that if she wants Abhimanyu to become a surgeon, she will have to come with Kunal and Maya to Mauritius and sing for Maya. Suhasini says that Akshara left because of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu is shocked to hear this. As Suhasini and Akshara walk off, Abhimanyu stops them.

Will Abhimanyu apologize to Akshara for misunderstanding her? Will the two reunite?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TellyChakkar
