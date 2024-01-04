Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Panwar reveals the REAL REASON behind Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s TERMINATION - Exclusive

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has entered its fourth generation and while Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Samriddhi Shukla were roped in as the leading faces of the show, Shehzada and Pratiksha were immediately terminated.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira realises his feelings for Armaan

Shruti Ulfat, who happens to be an integral part of the show, spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar as to all what transpired on the set. Shruti mentioned that Rajan Shahi had called for a meeting and everyone thought that it is a regular drill where he wanted to address a few things about the show and that is what happened. But what transpired after that was something unimaginable!

She shared, “Rajan Shahi called the team for a meeting and spoke about the IPL and how we need to take the show to newer heights. Later he called the entire unit and asked Shehzada to leave in the next 10 minutes as his services were not longer required. While we were in shock already, her asked Pratiksha also to leave. We knew that there was a mock shoot going on but we did not know that it was for this reason.”

Shruti further added, “It was shocking. I had also heard that Shehzada insisted that he should be addressed as sir or ji by the unit members. Such young talents having this attitude are not right. They have a long way to go.”

Well said Shruti!

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking! Krish suffers a major accident

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and OTT projects.