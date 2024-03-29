Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on the transition he went through from playing negative to positive roles - EXCLUSIVE

Sikandar

MUMBAI: Sikandar Kharbanda needs no introduction.

He has been in this industry for a decade and has an array for roles to his credit. While he has aced negative roles, this time he has been seen in a positive role in one of the most loved shows on television – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame Sikandar Kharbanda approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap

Sikandar, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, mentioned how it was Rajan Shahi who took the risk of making him go through a character change. He said, “From the past 10 to 12 years, I have been playing negative roles in similar shades. However, it was Rajan Shahi who took the risk of showing him in positive light and see what response the character will get.”

He further added, “I started by career with Balaji Telefilms.I played a grey shaded role in Kahanii Ghar Ghar Kii and later in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ekta Kapoor offered me a positive role. I think it is the big production houses who take risks and somehow they are intuitive that things will work out well.

M character is garnering a good response and I am very happy with my character.”

Well said Sikander!

Earlier in an interview with TellyChakkar, Sikandar mentioned how he has played negative roles so far and he was surprised when he was offered a positive role. He mentioned that Rajan Shahi saw innocence in his eyes and offered him a positive role.

How much do you enjoy watching Sikandar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, “Hats off to Rajan Shahi for helping me break through stereotyped negative roles”

