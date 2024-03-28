Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, “Hats off to Rajan Shahi for helping me break through stereotyped negative roles”

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani in the leading roles as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

Sikandar Kharbanda is an integral part of the show as Manoj Poddar. A veteran in the television industry, Sikandar hails with a lot of experience and deft of talent. He is known for playing negative roles however, it is in this show that he plays a positive role.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sikandar shared details of his experience associating with producer Rajan Shahi for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Sikandar shared, “It has been a wonderful experience. This is the first time I associated with Director’s Kut Productions. The one thing which is extremely important while working with this production house is respect and professionalism. There is a lot of love on the set of the show. Now I often think as to why I did not work with DKP earlier?”

Talking about playing negative characters in the past and now breaking stereotype by taking up a positive role, Sikandar expressed, “I have played negative roles for many years and I was surprised when I was offered a positive role. Hats off to Rajan Shahi for he changed my look. He mentioned to me at that time that he sees some innocence in my eyes.”

He further added, “I am extremely grateful to him for offering me this role. It has been nearly 10 to 12 years that I have been playing negative roles or similar to the antagonist, may be in different dialects but this has helped me break the stereotypes and I have been getting a good response on my character.”

Well said Sikandar!

