Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family

Regarding her personal life, the actress is wed to Suyesh Rawat and the two of them already have a son named Ayaansh. Now that Mohena had given birth to their princess, the baby boy had become an elder brother.
MUMBAI: Actress Mohena Kumari Singh rose to fame after playing 'Keerti Goenka Singhania' in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also contributed to numerous more shows, such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Qubool Hai, and Naya Akbar Birbal. Regarding her personal life, the actress is wed to Suyesh Rawat and the two of them already have a son named Ayaansh. Now that Mohena had given birth to their princess, the baby boy had become an elder brother.

According to Mohena Kumari Singh's fan page, the actress gave birth to her daughter, signifying her second motherhood. The mother-daughter team received a warm welcome home after being released from the hospital.

In a video shared by the fan page, Mohena's husband, Suyesh was seen holding their baby boy, Ayaansh in his hands when his uncle introduced him to his little sister. Ayaansh was seen cutely looking towards his baby sister while the elated relatives and friends surrounding the trio, were seen dancing in joy and enthusiasm.

 

 

Afterward, in another video shared by the same fan page, we got a sneak peek into the grand welcome Mohena and her princess got after returning home. In the video, the second-time newbie mommy dressed in a sage green-hued salwar suit looked the prettiest while she was seen cutting two pink cakes along with her husband and their firstborn, Ayaansh.

The entire place was decorated with pink balloons, butterflies, and more. Indeed, the moment was treasurable for Mohena and her princess.

Mohena made her unusual announcement of her second pregnancy on March 13, 2024. Mohena uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she could be seen dancing a traditional Indian dance. 

She looked stunning in a suit with a pink tone. She was also spotted showing off her baby bulge. She wrote a lengthy statement and shared the video along with it, detailing how the song's soulfulness had drawn her in during her first pregnancy. She also shared the 'wonderful news' and expressed her excitement about the impending birth of the tiny bundle of joy.

