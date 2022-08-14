'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Mrunal Jain's big dream: Playing a superhero

MUMBAI : TV actor Mrunal Jain, who has been seen portraying different characters on-screen, says that he would love to play a superhero for the sake of his son.

Mrunal in a conversation with IANS said: "I would love to play a superhero. My son is a huge fan of superhero stories so I would like to play a superhero role that my son will enjoy too."

The actor started his journey in showbiz with the show 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki' and later also did serials such as 'Bandini' and 'Hitler Didi' shared his take on the change in the content of the TV shows.

He added: "The content has changed but the audience still love to see the same old drama with spice as a fresher version."

Looks are very important for actors, asserted Mrunal, saying: "Yes, looks are important for an actor. However, at times it can go against you as the scenario has changed; With all the platforms, the approach towards casting has also changed so makers scripts are demanding more realistic faces."

Mrunal was last seen in the fantasy drama 'Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha' and he is making a comeback after five years with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. He is seen playing a prominent role and his entry is going to add a lot of twists in the story.

Speaking about his role, Dr. Kunal Khera in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', he said: " I have entered as a surgeon who will cure Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda). Let's see how the writers take the track ahead. The show is a perfect combination of family emotions and relationships. That's what keeps the audience intrigued despite the show running for 14 years."

Mrunal was also seen Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi. On taking a break from the small screen for five years, he shared: "I was not getting the roles I was looking for and thus decided to stay away. I did a film, a couple of music videos and was busy with my Tennis Premier League, started by me and my friend Kunal Thakur a few years ago."

SOURCE IANS 

Mrunal Jain 'Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha' Dr. Kunal Khera Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar
