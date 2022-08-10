Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: STUNNING! Abhimanyu will totally drool over Akshara's beauty: here's proof

Akshara and Abhimanyu cross paths again. The on-screen couple is on the verge of separation.  But Akshara’s new look is going to leave Abhimanyu in awe. Read on to know more. 

MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day.

In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara decides to get her identity back. She comes across a Navratri event where a singer is required and Akshara calls them up saying she is interested.

Abhimanyu on the other hand asks the Birla family to go for the Navratri event and blow off steam amidst things getting messy.

We see the Goenkas and the Birlas happen to be at the same Dandiya celebration location. Later, Akshara and Abhimanyu cross paths and share a close moment together.

Amidst the celebration of Navratri, Pranali aka Akshara’s look for the event is stunning. She looks beautiful in a traditional Navratri wear paired with some oxidized jewelry.

The look is simple yet elegant. Paranali is pulling it off really well.

She even shared the look on her social media saying, “राँझना, नैनों के तीर चल गए

साजना.. साँसों से दिल सिल गए”

Check out the look here:

Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Phone Bhoot
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Phone Bhoot'