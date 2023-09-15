From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Udaariyaan: Check out the top shows which introduced 3 leaps!

MUMBAI : Daily soaps have become a lifeline for all those who are housewives or probably want to catch up on some masala entertainment after their work. They are filled with kitchen politics, comedy, vamps, villains, heroes and heroines.

While TV serials keep the audience glued to television screens, some shows have had their run-time for quite some time and now. To make the narratives interesting, they had to introduce leaps and there are some popular shows which have taken three leaps so far!

Check out the list below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ launched in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik. The second leap introduced Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira, Akshara’s daughter and Kartik respectively. Currently, the show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as Akshara, Naira’s daughter and Abhimanyu respectively.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Bade Acche Lagte Hai had three leaps in the form of seasons. The first one featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya. The next season Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar came on board to reprise the roles and the same cast was carried as an extension of season 2 in the third installment.

Imlie

Imlie starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan in the original version. As the leap was introduced, Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor in the leading roles and now, third leap stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the lead starcast as Agastya Singh Chaudhary and Imlie.

Udaariyaan

The Colors show featured Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya in the lead roles. The second leap had Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Sonakshi Batra and after the third leap, Aditi Bhagat, Anuraj Chahal and Alisha Parveen Khan are seen entertaining the audience.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein featured Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. The second leap had the two actors playing their original character’s children and the third leap witnesses Shagun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra playing the titular roles.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.