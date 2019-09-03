Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika slams Kartik-Naira for putting her in THIS dilemma

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kairav telling Naira that he is feeling dizzy. She gets worried. She takes him inside when Kairav says he wants to sleep. Kartik sees them missing and wonders if Naira took Kairav with her but the guard indicates him that they are upstairs. Kartik tells Suhasini that Kairav might be exhausted due to which his mother took him upstairs to rest. After the pooja, Naksh arrives at Goenka Villa. He informs them that he is there to take Naira and Kairav home, which leaves everyone shocked. He asks them to call Naira.

Kartik goes to talk to Naira but stops when he sees her sleeping with Kairav. He smiles hearing her snore and says he can't let her go. After a while, when Naira opens her eyes, Kartik tells her that Naksh has come. Suhasini calls Kartik and asks if Naira is taking her great-grandson with her. He asks her to stay calm. Suhasini starts her emotional drama in front of Manish.

Chhoti Dadi and Badi Dadi wait for Naira and Kairav. Badi Dadi tells Devyani that no one is there to understand Naira's pain. She expresses remorse over slapping her and not asking about the ordeal she went through. She says everyone sympathises with Kartik and is worried about Kairav but no one is thinking about Naira.

Meanwhile, Kartik accuses Naira of taking a decision of taking away his son without even consulting him. He accuses her of taking revenge from him as he brought Kairav directly to his place but Naira denies as she hasn't taken any decision yet. Naksh calls home and informs his grandmothers about Naira's decision of staying in Goenka Villa. Naira is not comfortable staying there but will for her son's happiness. She tells Naksh that it will help Kairav recover quickly.

Kartik and Naira go to Vedika who tells Naira not to ask anything that she won't be able to give. Naira asks Vedika's permission to stay in the house as it will help Kairav recover quickly. Vedika says this is wrong and how can she take the decision. She slams both Kartik and Naira for putting her in this dilemma.

At Singhania house, Naksh tells Chhoti Dadi that Naira will have breakfast in her room. Naksh is annoyed as she won't listen to him. At Goenka house, Kairav asks about Naira. Kartik asks him to finish his breakfast first and then he will tell him about his mother. Vedika comes to Naira's room with breakfast when she sees her having chocolates. She tells her that she wouldn't have done the same as she is a mother and her emotions and understandings are different than hers. She asks her to have breakfast.