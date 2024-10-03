Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla feels that men do get affected by women's progress, read on

MUMBAI: It is Women's Day today. A day to celebrate the unbreakable spirit of womanhood. Well, we do believe that there shouldn't be any specific day to celebrate any person but here's wishing all the strong women out there, a very Happy Women's Day.

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira requests Armaan to think like a lawyer

We are all inspired by many women around us. We are also quite impressed and motivated by the TV characters we watch. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one such amazing serial that has shown many strong women characters like Akshara, Naira, Abhira, Aarohi, Ruhi and more. Currently, we see Samridhii Shukla as Abhira who is the cutest, fun-loving, strong and an independent woman. She respects everyone around her and also knows how to stand up for her self-respect.

Samridhii has been appreciated for her performance as Abhira. She has now spoken to BollywoodLife about Women's Day. She revealed who are the most important women of her life. Samridhii said, "My mother is the most important woman in my life. My sister is also very important in my life. I cannot compare the two but both of them play a huge role in my life, in guiding me, taking care of me and grounding me. I think woman play the role of nurturing a lot. My mother and my sister nurture me a lot. There is a lot that I learn from them everyday."

She further shared if women actually get the respect they deserve. Samridhii shared, "I think we are getting respect as compared to what we got before. So, that is progress. But there is a lot more progress to do and it will happen by our actions and by the actions of the men around us. If men acknowledge and do not bring in the male ego, we will progress. Sometimes men do get affected by a woman's progress. Sometimes they say that she could have done it in the right way and because she is a girl, she speaks sweetly to others and that is why she is in this position."

She further said that she believes everyday is women's day. "I don't think I celebrate any one day, be it women's day or men's day. I am not biased like that. I think of it as a day with a cause where a lot of events happen, pro-women things happen. For all those cause its good but I believe women's day is every day, "she concluded.

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dev and Abhira's proximity irks Armaan

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shehzada Dhami, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life