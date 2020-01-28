Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer challenges Nishant; says he will expose his truth

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is going through various twists and turns in the story. All this while Abeer and Mishti were separated and she was all set to marry Nishant. However, Abeer and Mishti united and confessed their love for each other.

But fate had decided something for them and Mishti left Abeer again due to her family.

In the previous episode, we see how Abeer gets suspicious of Nishant. And now, as per the latest promo, Abeer calls Mishti to tell her the truth but Nishant comes there and takes away his phone. He also warns Abeer to stay away from Mishti.

But Abeer slaps Nishant and challenges him that he will expose his truth in front of everyone.

It will be interesting to see how Abeer will expose Nishant. Will he be successful? Will Abeer and Mishti be able to unite forever? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.