Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer meets with an accident

MUMBAI: A lot of drama is going on in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. One side, Abeer is totally shattered with his separation with Mishti. She let him for her family and is now set to marry Nishant.

However, Abeer has come to know about Nishant's reality and wants to save Mishti from him. He tried his best to talk to Mishti but things did not work out.

On the other hand, Mishti who is all set to marry Nishant wants to meet Abeer for one last time. Hence, she asks for permission from Badi maa. She allows Mishti to go but also tells her not to come back. Here, Mishti is in dilemma and is worried about Abeer as well.

Meanwhile, a huge twist is set to take place in the upcoming episodes as Abeer's car will meet with a dangerous accident. Yes, you heard it right!

As per the latest promo, Abeer's car will be banged against a tree and he will fall in the river. Here, he will be lying unconscious and there Mishti will be worried for him.

Will Mishti be able to meet Abeer? Will Abeer be able to get back to Mishti before she marries Nishant? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.