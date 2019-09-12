News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi's disgusting step to ruin Abeer and Mishti's celebration

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 08:59 AM

MUMBAI: A new drama is lined up in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Abeer and Mishti go along with Kunal and Kuhu to welcome Ganpati Bappa.

Meanwhile, Nanu sends Mishti to Mumbai to bring Abeer and Mishti closer.

Meenakshi and Mishti come across each other in the market but fail to see one another.

Soon, Meenakshi comes to know about Mishti's arrival in Mumbai.

A furious Meenakshi then plans to settle scores with Mishti for following Abeer to Mumbai.

It will be interesting to see what she does to separate them.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days