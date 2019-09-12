Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi's disgusting step to ruin Abeer and Mishti's celebration

MUMBAI: A new drama is lined up in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke in the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.



Abeer and Mishti go along with Kunal and Kuhu to welcome Ganpati Bappa.



Meanwhile, Nanu sends Mishti to Mumbai to bring Abeer and Mishti closer.



Meenakshi and Mishti come across each other in the market but fail to see one another.



Soon, Meenakshi comes to know about Mishti's arrival in Mumbai.



A furious Meenakshi then plans to settle scores with Mishti for following Abeer to Mumbai.



It will be interesting to see what she does to separate them.