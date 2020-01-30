Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishti goes to search Abeer! Will She be able to find him?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is witnessing high voltage drama with Mishti all set to get married to Nishant. However, before that, a lot more drama is set to take place.

In the earlier episodes, we saw how Mishti expressed her desire to meet Abeer one last time before she gets married. Badi maa allows her to go but also tells her that she can't come back.

Then in a shocking incident, Abeer meets with an accident and he falls into the river.

Mishti is extremely worried about Abeer and goes to find her. She asks Nanku about the same but he says he hasn't seen Abeer. Kunal too is finding him for a long time.

Mishti finally arrives at the place where Abeer has met with an accident.

It will be interesting to see if she will be able to find him or not.

Will Mishti and Abeer be able to unite? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.