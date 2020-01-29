Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishti wants to meet Abeer one last time; Badi Maa makes a shocking demand

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story which is making the viewers restless about how all this is going to end. Earlier, we saw how Abeer tried his best to stop Mishti and Nishant's wedding. But it seems, things are not working in his favour.

Mishti has already left Abeer for the sake of her family and has fallen in the trap of Nishant's evil intentions.

And now, on the wedding day, Mishti sensed something unusual and suspicious and wanted to see Abeer one last time. She wanted to make sure he is alright. She tells Badi maa about the same.

While Badi maa instantly agrees to let her go and see Abeer one last time but also demands one thing from her. She asks Mishti to never return back once she has left. This shocks Mishti.

On the other hand, Abeer is lying unconscious in a river.

Take a look at the promo:

While we don't understand why did Badi maa make such a demand. It seems Badi maa too doesn't want Mishti to marry Nishant and hence asked her to never come back. It will be interesting to see what will Mishti do now. Will she go to meet Abeer or not? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.